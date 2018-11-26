'Russian Aggression' Heightens Tensions as Russia Seizes Ukrainian Ships

Tensions are rising between the Ukraine and Russia after Ukrainian naval officials say Russian ships fired on and seized two of their artillery ships Sunday in the Black Sea.

Six Ukrainian seamen were hurt in the naval incident which took place near Crimea, a Ukrainian province which Russia seized back in 2014.

Monday, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley spoke out against Russia's actions at an emergency UN meeting saying, "The United States will continue to stand with the Ukraine against the Russian aggression."

Haley added that the United States would welcome a normal relationship with Russia but she called on Russia to "immediately cease its unlawful conduct" in the Black Sea near Crimea.

Russian officials say the Ukrainian vessels made an unauthorized passage through Russian territorial waters.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko is talking about declaring martial law in his country as Russian aggression continues. Ukraine is facing a presidential election next year and Russia has historically manipulated Ukrainian elections and has also fomented a violent uprising in eastern Ukraine.

