Franklin Graham Urges Prayer for First Lady's Africa Tour: 'I'm Sure She'll Be a Blessing to All She Meets'

In her first solo international tour as first lady, Melania Trump is in Africa this week where she is hoping to highlight her "Be Best" child welfare initiative.

Mrs. Trump kicked off her tour with a stop in Ghana where she had tea with Ghana's first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, at the country's presidential palace.

Later, the two women paid a visit to a baby clinic at Ghana's Greater Accra Regional Hospital. There, Mrs. Trump took the time to hand out teddy bears and "Be Best" blankets to moms and their infants.

On Wednesday, Mrs. Trump was guided through an hour-long tour of a former slave holding facility on Ghana's coast, an experience she described as being "very emotional."

"I will never forget (the) incredible experience and the stories I heard," she said. "The dungeons that I saw, it's really something that people should see and experience."

Meanwhile, evangelist Franklin Graham praised the first lady for her willingness to reach out to those who are less fortunate.

"Our nation's First Lady Melania Trump is in Africa this week, representing the United States—that means you, me, and all of us," he wrote in a Facebook post.



"I am sure she will be an encouragement and a blessing to all those she meets," Graham continued. "I thank God we have a First Lady who is willing to go to poorer areas of the world, and to do it with such grace, compassion, and dignity. Pray for her safety and protection as she goes."

The first lady's five-day, four-country tour will also include stops in Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.