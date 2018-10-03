Indonesia Volcano Erupts on Same Island Struck by Devastating Tsunami

A volcano erupted in Indonesia Wednesday on the same island hit by an earthquake and tsunami just days before.

Mount Soputan in North Sulawesi erupted just before 9 p.m. Tuesday (ET) and shot ash and rock nearly 20,000 feet into the air.

No evacuations were immediately ordered and the local airport remains open.

Indonesia has multiple volcanoes and it's located in the ring of fire -- an active area in the Pacific for earthquakes and volcanoes

So far, the eruption hasn't slowed down efforts to search for survivors of Friday's tsunami.

The death toll from the tsunami has now reached at least 1,400 people. Hundreds more were injured or remain unaccounted for.

The bodies of 34 children who were attending a Christian camp were found amidst the wreckage, Red Cross spokeswoman Aulia Arriani told ABC News. Meanwhile, 52 others remain missing.

Rescue workers said a mudslide caused by the earthquake engulfed the church.

President Donald Trump has offered US help with the recovery and rebuilding efforts. Meanwhile, aid workers are pouring into devastated areas bringing trucks of supplies. Rescue crews are still working relentlessly to help find victims.



More than 70,000 people are displaced from their homes and thousands are injured.

The United Nations humanitarian office said "needs are vast," with people urgently requiring shelter, clean water, food, fuel and emergency medical care.