Operation Blessing in Indonesia Among First to Bring Aid to Quake-Tsunami Survivors

The death toll in Indonesia's quake-tsunami disaster is more than 1,400 and expected to soar as rescuers search through debris and landslides.

There is a growing desperation among survivors of the massive magnitude 7.5 earthquake and the tsunami that followed.

More than 70,000 are displaced and living in tents, their homes flattened and destroyed. And some 200,000 need urgent help. The wait for help has led to looting and chaos.

Clean water, food, and medical help are among the types of aid that are badly needed.

Despite difficulties in logistics, Operation Blessing in Indonesia managed to bring aid to survivors in Palu. They brought in boxes of food, medicine and gave medical help to the sick and injured.

One mother was relieved when an Operation Blessing doctor dressed the stitched forehead of her son before it got infected.

A lady's wounded leg was finally treated after she sprained it while running from falling debris.

The team also reached Sigi Biromaru District where the quake leveled a church, killing more than 30 children having a Bible study.

There are still many worse-hit areas that are isolated due to damaged roads and landslides.

Operation Blessing teams are pushing to reach more survivors in these areas in the coming weeks and bring them much-needed help, to let them know there are people who care about them.

You Can Help Here