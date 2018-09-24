Nikki Haley Rejects Iran's US-Terror Claim: 'Look in the Mirror'

America's UN Ambassador Nikki Haley has a message for Iran: The United States is not to blame for a terrorist attack this weekend in Iran that killed 25 people and wounded 60 at an annual military parade.

Iran's President Rouhani blamed the US, saying an unnamed US ally in the Persian Gulf was behind it. That comment could be aimed at US allies like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates or Bahrain.

But Haley said on CNN that Rouhani should look at the problems in his own country first.



Haley said, "He needs to look at his own home base. He can blame us all he wants, the thing he's got to do is look in the mirror."

Haley also points out that Iran's economy is plummeting after President Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal earlier this year.

Saturday's attack in the city of Ahvaz was the deadliest attack in Iran in nearly a decade. Four terrorists disguised as soldiers opened fire on an annual Iranian military parade.

Arab separatists claimed responsibility for the attack. They say the Islamic regime discriminates against its ethnic Arab minority.

At least eight of the people killed in the attack served in Iran's Revolutionary Guard which works directly for Iran's supreme Islamic leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The Revolutionary Guard is vowing revenge for the attack.