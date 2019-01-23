Trump Recognizes New Leader for Venezuela in Effort to Oust 'Illegitimate' Dictator Maduro

President Donald Trump has issued a statement recognizing a new interim president of Venezuela as the country's dictator is still clinging to power.

With the Venezuelan economy cratering and the nation facing crisis after crisis fueled by socialist policies, Nicolas Maduro was still sworn in for a second term two weeks ago after what some have called a "sham" election.

"In its role as the only legitimate branch of government duly elected by the Venezuelan people, the National Assembly invoked the country's constitution to declare Nicolas Maduro illegitimate, and the office of the presidency therefore vacant," President Trump said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Now the Trump administration is declaring support for Juan Guaido who is the president of the Venezuelan National Assembly.

"The citizens of Venezuela have suffered for too long at the hands of the illegitimate Maduro regime. Today, I have officially recognized the President of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Guaido, as the Interim President of Venezuela," Trump said in a tweet.

The citizens of Venezuela have suffered for too long at the hands of the illegitimate Maduro regime. Today, I have officially recognized the President of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Guaido, as the Interim President of Venezuela. https://t.co/WItWPiG9jK — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2019

The news comes as thousands of people have been taking to the streets of Venezuela calling for the country's president Nicolas Maduro to step down.

Once one of the region's richest countries, Venezuela's economy is in total shambles. Food is scarce and access to the most basic provisions are in short supply.

Millions of people have left the country complaining of rampant corruption, political oppression, and devastating economic policies.

The opposition is hoping nation-wide protests today on the anniversary of a coup that overthrew a military dictatorship 61 years ago, will lead to Maduro's removal from power.

"I will continue to use the full weight of United States economic and diplomatic power to press for the restoration of Venezuelan democracy," Trump said. "We continue to hold the illegitimate Maduro regime directly responsible for any threats it may pose to the safety of the Venezuelan people."

