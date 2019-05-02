Muslim Tells Christians: 'We Tried Warning You,' It's Time to 'Wake Up' about Threat of Radical Islam

Muslim author Mohammad Tawhidi shares with CBN News' Sr. International Correspondent George Thomas how America can fight against the threat of radical Islam.

As Sri Lankan authorities worry about the potential of more suicide attacks by the group behind the Easter Sunday bombings, one Muslim activist is issuing an urgent warning to Christians around the world about the growing and very real threat of radical Islam.

"If Christians don't wake up, if Christians leaders don't wake up, then we Muslims who fled from extremists can't help you anymore," said Mohammad Tawhidi, a Muslim author from Australia. "We tried warning you."

Tawhidi, a third-generation Iranian-born Muslim and author of The Tragedy of Islam, says political correctness is allowing radical Muslims with their dangerous and deadly ideology, to flourish.

"When we come to the West and try to warn the governments and intelligence agencies about what is happening, about the people we fled from, we have this new political correctness agenda that tells us that 'oh, we are the racists, we are the ones who are traitors and the extremists need to be understood and embraced'."

Tawhidi says even though the Islamic terror group ISIS lost its territory in Syria and Iraq, the group's followers and sympathizers are still actively planning mayhem.

"We are fighting a real caliphate, not a so-called caliphate, this is the true extremist Islamist militant ideology that is taking over our lands and our countries," Tawhidi warned.

This week, a German newspaper published an exhaustive study of all Islamic terror attacks around the world since the September 11, 2001, strikes on America.

According to the German newspaper Die Welt Islamic extremists have carried out 31,211 attacks in the last 18 years.

Those attacks have killed 146,811 people around the world. Most of the victims have been Muslims.

The newspaper analyzed all the information gathered by the Global Terrorism Database at the University of Maryland to come up with the number of attacks and lives lost.

The list concludes with the recent attacks in Sri Lanka that killed at least 253 people and injured more than 500 when suicide bombers targeted churches and hotels on the island nation.

Tawhidi, who describes himself on his website as "Muslim scholar, thinker and educator," says he's on a mission to tackle the "spread of Islamic extremism" and believes the key is to reform Muslim societies and their mindset.

"Look, I'm a Muslim, but I cannot live in an Islamist theocracy," Tawhidi told CBN News. "I can live in a Christian government, based on their constitution, because that is where peace lies. I cannot live in a place where ISIS rules the area."

"No Muslim with a brain that works would want to live under ISIS," Tawhidi added.

