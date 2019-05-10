Pro-Life Activists Rally in Philly to Counter Dem's Vicious Viral Attack

Pro-life activists rallied in Philadelphia Friday morning in response to a viral video of a Pennsylvania state representative harassing pro-life teens and women.

WATCH the entire rally BELOW:

Faithwire's Carly Hoilman was on site for the rally, posting numerous highlights from the event on Twitter:

“We are here to love!” https://t.co/lD1YH27b0D — Carly Hoilman (@carlyhoilman) May 10, 2019

The rally came together to protest the actions of state Rep. Brian Sims who is seen in viral videos harassing and threatening teenagers and a woman silently praying outside of this particular Planned Parenthood clinic. Sims points his camera at the teens, hoping to expose the identity of these minors, saying: "I've got a hundred dollars for anyone who can identify these three."

In his bullying video, Sims hovers around an older woman, taunting her and trying to shove the camera in her face saying, “Today’s protester, now she is an old white lady who is going to try to avoid showing you her face."

Sims had triumphantly tweeted his harassment, calling on others to target pro-lifers too: "Push back against Planned Parenthood protestors, PLEASE! They prey on young women, they use white privilege, & shame. They’re racist, classist, bigots who NEED & DESERVE our righteous opposition. Push back, please"

In another tweet, he blasted pro-lifers as "Bible bullies."

Pro-life activists like Abby Johnson, Matt Walsh, Graham Allen, and Lila Rose organized the pro-life rally which took place at 11 a.m. Friday, and they invited Sims to man-up and join them for debate, to pick on someone his own size instead of bullying teen girls and older women. Sims did not show up.

.@BrianSimsPA can't wait to see you today in Philly! Did you think you could push us around? pic.twitter.com/p4L59bZBYd — Students for Life (@StudentsforLife) May 10, 2019

Abby Johnson and other pro-life groups also encouraged those who couldn't attend Friday's event to rally outside of their local abortion clinics.

Can't make it to the #ProLife rally in Philly this Friday? Then join @AbbyJohnson and rally with other pro-life Americans in your community outside your nearest abortion facility to say: We REFUSE to be bullied into silence. We will keep RAISING our voices for the voiceless! https://t.co/bHdsMsK9ZE — Susan B. Anthony List (@SBAList) May 8, 2019

