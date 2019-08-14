As Hollywood Works Overtime to 'Normalize Abortion', Here's the Powerful Pro-Life Response That Just Hit #1

In what appears to be a response to pro-life laws passed by several states across the nation, Hollywood is striking back by placing abortion in more storylines in movies and television series.

Gretchen Sisson, a sociologist at the University of California, San Francisco, is tracking abortion on-screen and her research indicates "its gone way up in 2019," according to The New York Times.

"You're definitely seeing more of the matter-of-fact 'I am pregnant, I don't want to be, I'm going to have an abortion'," Sisson, a professor who helps run the (ANSIRH) Abortion Onscreen database told the newspaper.

So far in 2019, the database lists 21 instances in movies and television (cable, broadcast, and streaming) that have had or talked about having abortions.

Ironically, one of the movies on the list is the pro-life movie "Unplanned" which tells the story of former Planned Parenthood clinic director Abby Johnson. But this movie doesn't seek to normalize or downplay the impact of abortion like other Hollywood projects.

As CBN News has previously reported, the film depicts Johnson's emotional decision to quit her Planned Parenthood job after watching an ultrasound-guided abortion.

Once a taboo in Hollywood to even mention in a script, abortion is getting more screen time. For example, Sisson's research reveals in 1987, when there were far fewer television series produced, only three depictions of abortion on film and TV were seen -- one on "St. Elsewhere," another on "Dynasty" and the illegal procedure in "Dirty Dancing."

Fast forward to 2018, and Sisson found 18 instances of characters having, disclosing, considering or mentioning abortions. The University of California professor told The Times she expects this year to match or go beyond her 2017 total of 34.

Her research also revealed shows like "Scandal, "Dear White People," "Veep," and "Shrill" have been depicting abortion to audiences, which would have been unthinkable of Hollywood producers to do just a decade ago.

Lindy West, the creator of "Shrill" and co-creator of the #ShoutYourAbortion movement told Fox News "the more we normalize abortion, especially right now, the better."

Meanwhile, Kristan Hawkins, the president of Students for Life of America, hammered Tinsel Town for its "abortion agenda."

"The entertainment industry's obsession with abortion is blinding them to the reality that more and more Americans consider themselves pro-life and support limits on abortion," Hawkins told the cable network. "The story that Hollywood tries to tell about simple abortion decisions are in conflict with the reality that people know from their own lives. Abortions harm women, many of whom would have kept the baby if they had known more about their options."

Cary Solomon and Chuck Konzelman, who wrote and directed, "Unplanned" didn't try to go through the usual channels at Hollywood studios to get "Unplanned" made. They ended up shooting the movie in Oklahoma City in secret.

"Hollywood's run by the left," Solomon told The Times. "You won't see pro-life stories on TV."

"Hollywood is run by..." #abortion salespeople? Or by those who have experienced the pain of abortion?

Maybe both. Either way, most media try to whitewash the trauma.

NY Times quotes #unplanned directors:https://t.co/a6JG8agMyv — UnplannedMovie (@UnplannedMovie) July 22, 2019

Made with a budget of $6 million, "Unplanned" has gone on to make more than $18 million in its theatrical release.

'Unplanned' Now on DVD

If you didn't get to see 'Unplanned' in the theater, you can watch it on DVD. In fact, so many people are still interested in seeing the movie that it just hit #1 on Amazon.

The DVD, Blu-ray, and digital download versions of the film are now available. You can support the filmmakers directly and order your copy by clicking here.