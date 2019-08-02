Church, Family and Community Key To America's Restoration

In today's society, conservative Christians see a culture spiraling out of control. They wonder how exactly can America be restored to its founding Judeo-Christian principles?



A new book by Tim Goeglein and Craig Osten has a forward-looking blueprint for success. It's titled, American Restoration: How Faith, Family, And Personal Sacrifice Can Heal Our Nation.

Goeglein, who is a vice-president with Focus on the Family, recently provided a few answers during a conversation with CBN News Chief Political Analyst David Brody.

