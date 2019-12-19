President Trump Impeached on Two Charges, Pelosi Refuses to Say When Articles Could be Sent to Senate

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has been officially impeached. On Wednesday night, the US House of Representatives voted mostly along party lines, charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

But now there's uncertainty about just when and if the case will move to the US Senate.

History was made in the House Wednesday night. Every Republican voted against impeachment along with three Democrats who broke with their party.

"A great day for the Constitution of the United States. A sad one for America," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)

Democrats charged President Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress with both sides making the same arguments they've made for months.

"But this isn't just about Donald Trump. They don't just hate Donald Trump Madam speaker, they hate the 63 million Americans who voted for this president, the forgotten men and women of this country who have been left behind, Madame speaker…," said Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) as boos and cheers were heard from the House gallery.

"His actions reflect precisely the type of conduct the framers of the Constitution intended to remedy through the power of impeachment," declared Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI).

President Trump responded to Congress's action from his rally in Battlecreek, Michigan.

"Oh, I think we have a vote coming in. So we got every single Republican voted for us? Whoa! Wow. Wow," he told the crowd as he chose not to mince any words about the Democrats.

"Through their depraved actions today, crazy Nancy Pelosi's House Democrats have branded themselves with an eternal mark of shame," Trump told the enthusiastic audience.

But now, there could be a hold up. Pelosi declined to say when or even if Democrats will deliver the articles of impeachment to the Senate, citing concerns about an unfair trial.

Democrats want to call witnesses in the Senate trial. It's a move usually reserved for the House investigation.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already rejected the request.

"We'll make that decision as a group, as we always have, as we go along," Pelosi said.

McConnell is expected to meet with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday to try to iron out the details of the Senate trial expected to begin January 6. But that's only if Pelosi decides to move the process forward.