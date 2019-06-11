Israel Shuts Down 30 BDS Financial Accounts After Revealing Terror Ties 

JERUSALEM, Israel - Israel’s Strategic Affairs Ministry said Monday it has been secretly targeting the financial accounts of organizations that promote the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against the Jewish state by uncovering their links to terror networks.

The ministry’s campaign has led to the closure of at least 30 fundraising accounts — 10 in the United States and 20 in Europe.

“For years, boycott promoters have disguised themselves as ‘human rights activists,’ managing to raise tens of millions of euros from Western countries and citizens who thought they were contributing to causes supporting justice and equality,” Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan said in a statement. “Over time though, we have revealed that the supposed ‘human rights’ NGOs are, in reality, filled with antisemitic operatives with deep ties to terrorist groups fixated on destroying the State of Israel.”

“As a result of our actions, countries and financial institutions are now distancing themselves from these organizations,” Erdan continued.

The Ramallah-based BDS National Committee’s crowdfunding account on DonorBox was shut down after its connections to Hamas were revealed.

The Interpal organization’s MyDonate crowdfunding account and several credit card accounts were also closed, along with three accounts tied to the Samidoun international network of activists.

The announcement follows a report released by the ministry earlier this year arguing that some former and current members of terror organizations serve as leaders on some Palestinian NGOs.

The 79-page report revealed that more than 30 members of Hamas and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) currently hold senior positions in BDS-promoting NGOs. According to the report, 20 of those terrorists have been imprisoned for violent crimes and still remain active in terror groups.