Rock Church Hosting VA Beach Remembrance Ceremony to Honor Victims: Watch Live on CBNNews.com

The city of Virginia Beach is holding a remembrance ceremony for the 12 victims who were killed in the recent shooting at one of the city's offices.

This Thursday, June 6, 2019, Rock Church in Virginia Beach is providing the venue for the city's special service at 7:30 p.m., which is open to the public. You can also watch it LIVE on CBNNews.com, Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Rock Church stated in a Facebook post announcing the event, "Praying for the overwhelming peace of God to flood the hearts and lives of everyone affected by this tragedy."

CBN News will carry the remembrance ceremony here at CBNNews.com. You can find more details about the event here.

CBN News has been covering the shooting which took place on May 31, 2019 in the Virginia Beach Municipal offices.

And Operation Blessing has established a fund to help the victims of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center shooting. One hundred percent of your gift will go to these families to help them in their time of devastating need. Click Here to Donate.

CBN News Special Coverage Honoring the Victims:

VA Beach Pastor's Son 'Died a Hero Saving Lives', Survivor Says Holy Spirit Blocked Gunman Who Stared Right at Him

He Walked in to Get a Permit, Walked Out With a 'Permit for Heaven': The Story of Shooting Victim Bert Snelling

The Last Moments of Kate Nixon's Life and the Faith She Shared

VA Beach Mayor Calls the Shooting 'an Act of Evil,' Saying 'Now Is the Time for Prayer'

VA Beach Police Release Names of 12 Shooting Victims as Community Rallies Around Families