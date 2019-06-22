SC Governor Signs Pledge Making Children's Internet Safety 'Top Priority'

Donna Rice Hughes, president of Enough Is Enough spoke to CBN News about the Children's Pledge.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed the first ever "Children's Internet Safety Governor's Pledge" this week.

The pledge makes the issue of sexual exploitation of children a top priority in the state.

It works to better enforce and advance existing state laws surrounding child pornography and sex trafficking.

Teaming up with the organization Enough Is Enough (EIE), the signing took place following a news conference in Columbia on Wednesday.

"We know that children are our most important asset, we must do everything we can to keep them safe," said McMaster. "The problem with internet crime and attacks on children and sex trafficking and all of those things are part of a picture not only in our country but around the world."

Th[e Children’s Internet Safety Governor’s Pledge] shows that Team South Carolina is committed to redoubling our efforts to protect our young people and vulnerable adults.” Thank you, @henrymcmaster! #SCkids https://t.co/GcNwOVCdND — Enough Is Enough (@EIETweets) June 20, 2019

The pledge also states the need to examine the harmful public health impact of pornography on youth.

To prevent sexual exploitation of children online, the pledge assures enforcement of existing state laws, child pornography, and sex trafficking law.

The pledge also explains that preventing sexual exploitation of youth involves a shared reponsibility from the public, industries, and the government.

The Children's Internet Safety Governor's Pledge resembles the Children's Internet Safety Presidential Pledge from 2016. EIE authored the pledge and President Trump signed it when he was a presidential candidate.

Thirteen states have adopted resolutions to declare pornography a public health crisis since 2016.