'We Got Her! We Got Her!' Fort Worth Police Release Video Showing Rescue of Kidnapped Girl

Fort Worth police have released a video showing the moment police officers rescued an eight-year-old girl who was kidnapped while walking with her mother back in May.

WFAA-TV reports Michael Webb was sentenced last week to life in federal prison for kidnapping the girl in a Fort Worth neighborhood in broad daylight.

As CBN News reported, the Fort Worth Police Department issued an Amber Alert and posted images of the girl and the suspect's vehicle on social media to help spread the word. They also included a video of the kidnapping that was caught by a doorbell camera nearby.

Two people going to church spotted the suspect's car at a local hotel. The pair said they recognized the vehicle from the department's social media posts and called the police.

Police found the young girl safe at a local hotel.

In the body cam video obtained by ABC News from the Fort Worth police, the girl looks like she's hunched over in the corner of the hotel room at the hotel where she was found.

She then puts her arms around an officer as he picks her up off the floor.

"Hey, here she is, we got her! We got her!" one officer yells out as they find her.

Erin Nealy Cox, the US attorney who helped prosecute the case, told WFAA, she thinks the young girl is brave.

"She is incredibly resilient," she said. "She's got the love of a strong family, who are just as brave as she is, and I think she is going to do extraordinary things one day."