Evangelical Support for President Trump Being Tested at Values Voter Summit Over Syria Pullout

President Trump will address the Values Voter Summit in Washington Saturday night. His speech comes as there's a growing concern in his evangelical base over his decision to pull troops out of Syria because it leaves US allies like the Kurds and Syrian Christians without protection.

As the president shows no signs of changing his mind when it comes to pulling US troops out of Syria, his evangelical base, which played a key role in sending him to the White House in 2016, is speaking out and letting him know they do not support him in the pullout.

"It's going to probably go down as the worst decision of his presidency," conference attendee Noah Brandt from Missouri told CBN News.

Many at the summit fear that the US pulling support out of Syria will put religious minorities and our Kurdish allies in imminent danger.

"I was talking with a lot of people last night and people were saying this is the first time that President Trump has done something that they really disagree with," said Anna Kepes from Illinois

Brandt told CBN News he also has concerns about the president's phone call with the president of Ukraine.

"I don't think that the president of the United States should be using his political power to try to hurt his political opponents. And I think that even a charitable reading of the transcript shows that's probably what President Trump was trying to do."

And while he thinks an inquiry is alright, he doesn't think House Democrats should lead it.

"There might be some smoke for this one, but I don't know if they can be trusted based on what they've done in the past," he remarked.

Other attendees condemned the inquiry.

"There's really nothing that President Trump has done that's glaringly wrong," one attendee told CBN News.

"I think it's less an impeachment inquiry as it is a political movement to try and obfuscate the facts that are true," said Mike Oakley from Alabama

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) agrees.

"They're not seeking the truth," Meadows told the summit's audience Friday. "They're seeking a narrative. A narrative they've already written the conclusion to."

Meadows criticized House Democrats for their lack of transparency in the process.

"Even before this president was sworn in, they were bound and determined to do it and we need to send a clear message if they do it we will send them home," he said.

One thing all attendees at the summit cheered for - a call to pray.

"I'm here to tell you that our nation will be healed with committed believers and people on their knees before the Heavenly Father praying for our land each and every day," Meadows said.

In addition to growing concern amongst his evangelical base on his decision on Syria, Trump is also facing mounting pressure from lawmakers in his own party to change his mind.