San Francisco Bans City Employee Travel to 22 States for Pro-Life Abortion Laws  

The city of San Francisco, CA, has banned all city-funded travel to states that have recently adopted pro-life legislation.

The ban prohibits city employees from traveling to and doing business with companies in some 22 states.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed issued the mandate last week which bans travel to states that have enacted legislation that restricts abortions.

In a statement obtained by Fox News, the mayor said: "Every day in this country, women's reproductive rights are threatened, and we have to fight back. Just as we restricted spending with states that have laws that discriminate against LGBTQ people, we are standing up against states that put women's health at risk and that are actively working to limit freedom."

She added, "By limiting travel and contracting with certain states, we are sending a clear message to states that disregard the right to abortion."

The states, which ban abortions after between 13 and 24 weeks, include Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin.

In a Facebook post, evangelist Franklin Graham condemned the ban writing: "Can you believe this? San Francisco is "blacklisting" states with pro-life laws...progressive socialist leaders like mayor breed want everyone to swallow the lie that abortion is a woman's right—even something to celebrate. but it's not. Abortion is murdering a child in its mother's womb. The Bible says, "Woe to those who call evil good and good evil …" (Isaiah 5:20). I'm thankful to God for the many states and individuals across this great land that are standing for life."

The economic effect of Mayor Breed's ban on the targeted states is yet to be seen. and while she acknowledges it may not deal a financial blow, she hopes it serves as an example to other cities across the country.

"Although tax revenue from San Francisco alone may not be sufficient to encourage states to rethink their laws if other cities and states follow San Francisco's lead, the financial pressure might be enough to prompt policy changes," Breed declared.

Earlier this year, actress Alyssa Milano encouraged Hollywood celebrities to boycott the state of Georgia over its heartbeat bill which bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

But Hollywood recently re-invested a record-breaking $2.9 billion in the Peach State.

As CBN News reported, earlier this month, actor/producer Tyler Perry also opened his new film studio near Atlanta. The studio sits on a sprawling 330-acre space with a dozen sound stages. It is bigger than Warner Brothers, Disney and Paramount's studio lots combined.

Georiga Gov. Brian Kemp (R) told a local television station that the entertainment industry has created new opportunities for local businesses, students and hardworking Georgians.

Meanwhile, San Francisco's ban goes into effect Jan. 1st.