'God Will Watch Over Our Land': Tony Evans to Challenge Men to 'Stand Up and Meet with God' During Live Event Friday

Dr. Tony Evans, the senior pastor at the Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas, Texas, says right now is one of those moments in life when our need for God is evident. He also thinks this is a pivotal time for men to stand up and lead in their homes, churches, and communities with conviction.

Evans will deliver a message specifically tailored for men through a virtual event, "Kingdom Men Calling," which will stream concurrently on the LifeWay Men and Tony Evans Facebook pages at 9:00 pm EDT/8:00 pm CDT on Friday, April 10.

"When men come together, God will watch over our land," he said. "The attack from this virus is an invasion. But if God sees men humble themselves before Him, submit to His authority, repent and get right with Him, then He will see us and respond."

Teaching from Exodus 34, Evans will challenge the men of this generation to step up, meet with God and place themselves under His Lordship—in unity.

"God told men to gather because there would be a collective impact when they gather," he explained. "God responds to unity. It gets His undivided attention. John 17 tells us God's glory will show up when there is oneness among His people."

Evans hopes his Good Friday message will help these men transform the homes they're called to lead and the churches where they've been placed to serve.

"Families need to see what it's like when men operate at the kitchen table—bringing their families together not just for eating, but for blessing, instruction, and modeling," the pastor said. "And we want them to take responsibility in the churches —not to consume, but to contribute—so all the needs of a church can be met to make it strong and impactful."

Evans wants to challenge men to unify during the current pandemic situation.

"Their presence needs to be felt in school boards, the athletic arena, and the public square," he said. "They need to speak into a culture influenced for righteousness and justice, so both are walking side by side for good. God calls us to both the right relationship with Him and with each other."

Ultimately, Evans says, he hopes those watching the live event have a transformation of their lives and priorities.

"I want them to understand the implications of being a Kingdom man and prioritize their position under God so He can work through us to transform not only our lives but everything men touch and are responsible for managing and taking care of under God."

Also featured during the live event will be Evans' sons, Anthony—a worship leader, songwriter and author, and Jonathan—an author, speaker, and former NFL player. LifeWay President and CEO Ben Mandrell will kick off the event.

Participants will be encouraged to go to tonyevans.org to download the fasting and prayer guide for men to continue the "Kingdom Men Calling" experience.

