Lauren Daigle Performs ‘Social Distancing Version’ of Hit Song

We’re all socially distancing, including Lauren Daigle.

The popular Christian singer pulled together her fellow bandmates to perform a “social distancing version” of her well-known song “Still Rolling Stones.”

In a tweet about the performance, Daigle wrote: “I had so much fun with all my bandmates putting this together for you! From all of us, we hope you enjoy the social distancing version of ‘Still Rolling Stones!’”

The 28-year-old singer isn’t the only one using technology to still perform.

A group of Nashville studio artists came together last month to sing “It Is Well.” Each artist sang his or her part on a phone, and then it was all combined in a video that now has more than 1 million views.

Then, over the Easter weekend, Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas, debuted its “virtual choir” as they performed the Hillsong Worship song “God So Loved.”

Prestonwood Pastor Jack Graham described it as “beautiful and powerful.”

