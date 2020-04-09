Sweet Emotion: Husband Surprises Wife of 63 Years on Her Birthday After Separation Due to COVID-19

An elderly Minnesota couple recently proved the adage "Love knows no bounds" is indeed true even after being kept apart by the coronavirus pandemic.

In more than 63 years of marriage, Jerry and Beverley Lindell haven't spent much time apart. But fears of the COVID-19 virus, recently kept Jerry quarantined in a local recovery facility, spending weeks away from his wife. Beverly was heartbroken that she couldn't visit her husband.

During Jerry's time in recovery following a hospital stay, Beverly had been riding a bus to go see him every day before the coronavirus quarantine.

"The bus would pick her up in the mornings and bring her to the nursing home," their daughter Loriee told KARE-TV. "She was pretty much there all afternoon."

The couple were married at the age of 20 after a two-year courtship and have been together ever since.

But there was no power on earth that would keep Jerry from celebrating Beverly's 84th birthday with her. He surprised her by returning to their home in Litchfield on March 26, according to KARE.

The couple's daughter captured their sweet reunion on video.

Beverly first thought the virus guidance about no hugging was still in place.

"I just thought we weren't supposed to hug. But I couldn't wait to grab him, so we hugged each other, and I cried and cried and cried," Beverley told KARE.

"It's something I'll never forget,'' Jerry said.

"I won't let him go," Beverly added as they held hands. "He's mine to keep."

Watch Jerry and Beverly's reunion below: