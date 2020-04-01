These Video Devotionals and Chapel Services Will Boost Your Faith During Coronavirus Quarantine

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to redefine daily life in America, it has closed the doors of many churches and ministries across the US and around the world. However, several ministries, nonprofits, and churches are recording and placing daily devotional and chapel services online to help believers get through this time of social distancing and quarantine.

The following are just a few examples.

World Vision has launched a daily online chapel called World Vision Ignite Chapel for kids across the US and around the world. Let's face it, their world has changed over the last few weeks. Now they can get together, pray, sing and hear an inspirational speaker.

The first speaker in the Ignite Chapel series is Kari Costanza. Costanza is one of World Vision's most prolific storytellers and a former journalist. She travels the globe reporting, writing, and producing videos for the nonprofit organization. She loves telling others about the meaningful ways people can do good in the world. You can find out more about Ignite here.

Watch the first Ignite Chapel episode below:

If you're thinking a morning devotional would help you jump start your day, you're in luck. Manna Church is producing a short daily morning devotional and placing it on their Facebook page.

In the video below, Senior Pastor Michael Fletcher gives an encouraging word to help you combat anxiety from Matthew 6.

The Fayetteville, NC, multi-site church is also offering an April Bible Reading Plan, where along with the church you can read through the books of Matthew, Job, and the Psalms. You can see the reading plan here.

In the Morning Manna Devotional below, Pastor Riley Halliday shares from Exodus 33.

Like many larger churches, the Bethel Church located in Redding, CA is presenting "Church at Home," their Live weekly church services, and posting it to YouTube for folks to enjoy any time during the week.

The 80-minute service includes singing as well as a weekly message and a chat portion.

Watch "Church at Home" Below.

Greg Laurie's Harvest Church has taken encouraging believers up a notch by offering 24-7 programming called Harvest at Home. You watch past Harvest Crusades as well as award-winning films and messages. There are also video services for kids and teenagers.

The Our Daily Bread Ministries is also offering a daily devotional presented by John Blaise.

Watch the April 1 devotional from Our Daily Bread Ministries below: