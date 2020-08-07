Did Twitter Censor Famous Scientist for Opposing Childhood Transgenderism?

The social media giant Twitter appears to have temporarily censored a famous scientist and writer who is a gender expert.

The Federalist reports Twitter censored an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast in which Rogan interviewed Dr. Debra Soh, an international sex researcher, neuroscientist, and columnist who has continued to speak out against childhood transgenderism.

Soh first noticed the issue with the podcast on Wednesday night, tweeting images showing her interview with Rogan had been blocked from immediate access and labeled with: "The following media includes sensitive content."

What is thishttps://t.co/psL7y7Quub pic.twitter.com/jFegXdCaBS — Dr. Debra Soh - THE END OF GENDER is anti-woke (@DrDebraSoh) August 6, 2020

On Thursday, Twitter removed the block on the podcast without commenting.

The Federalist noted that for a Twitter post to be blocked, Twitter company policy states a tweet must be reported and then reviewed by the company. Then the tweet would be blocked if deemed "violent, hateful, or adult content."

During Rogan's interview with Soh, he covered a wide range of topics within the scientist's field of study. Topics included research debunking claims of a "gender spectrum," the effect transgender drugs have on children, and the question of transgender athletes in sports.

"These are all things that are considered taboo, and I don't understand why we can't have a fact-based conversation," Soh said during the show.

Soh also talked about her new book The End of Gender: Debunking the Myths about Sex and Identity in Our Society.

This wasn't Soh's first brush with censorship. In 2018, a video she did critiquing transgenderism was banned by YouTube due to "dangerous or derogatory content."

