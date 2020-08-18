DOJ Investigation Alleges Yale University Discriminated Against Would-Be Students for 17 Years

An investigation by the Justice Department has found that Yale University illegally discriminated against Asian American and white students who were applying to the school from 2000 to 2017.

The department found that race is the "determinative factor in hundreds of admissions decisions each year.

The Supreme Court has ruled that universities may consider race in admissions but must do so in a narrow, tailored way to promote diversity.

Mike Gonzalez, the senior fellow at the Douglas and Sarah Allison Center for Foreign Policy at The Heritage Foundation, appeared on the Tuesday afternoon edition of CBN's Newswatch to discuss the Justice Department's findings against Yale. Gonzalez is also the author of a new book The Plot to Change America: How Identity Politics is Dividing the Land of the Free.

Newswatch is seen weekdays on the CBN News Channel.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories