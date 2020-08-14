Los Angeles Health Department Sends Monitors to Target Westside Christian Fellowship

Government COVID restrictions on churches have led to growing legal battles in recent months, with many of them taking place in California and Nevada.

The churches say it's a matter of religious liberty. Harvest Rock Church in Pasadena, California is requesting a preliminary injunction against California Gov. Gavin Newsom over his COVID church bans, church attorneys call them "unconstitutional."

On Sunday, Harvest Rock joined other California churches violating state restrictions on singing, chanting, and indoor attendance. Another church defying those state orders is Grace Community near Los Angeles.

And in Minnesota this week, a federal lawsuit challenges the governor's order to social distance and wear masks at worship services.

One California pastor who's getting pushback from local health authorities is Shane Idleman of Westside Christian Fellowship.

CBN News spoke with Pastor Idleman who's been hosting Saturday night services at a stadium in Lancaster, CA, and he's actually been monitored by the Los Angeles County Health Department.

He was initially compliant with COVID orders but now believes the state is targeting churches.

