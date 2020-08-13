Must See: Singapore Mission Group's Powerful Online Videos of Christians Living Their Faith Out Loud

Faith Out Loud, an online mission group, is showing real-life examples of Christians sharing their personal faith stories with others via video.

While the mission group agrees there's great Christian content online, they say there was a severe lack of videos showing Christians living out their faith.

So in 2017, Faith Out Loud began to produce and distribute Christian videos with the help of Singapore's Agape Baptist Church.

Faith Out Loud's mission statement can be found on their Facebook page. It reads, "To produce & distribute online videos of Christians living their 'faith out loud' by loving the city, serving the community, finding hope, and bringing hope to others."

"In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven."

-- Matthew 5:16 ESV

The mission explores the question, what does it look like when Christians live their faith? In the home? At work? In the community? In trials? In culture?

Thomas Franks is a social cause video producer who came from South Carolina to work with the Agape Baptist Church to run its media ministry. He now runs his own small media company.

"So I'm really thankful to see where God has brought Faith Out Loud up to this point. And I'm excited to see where it's going to go. I don't know where it's going to go, but we're excited to see where God's going to take it," he wrote on the mission's Facebook page.

So far, Faith Out Loud's videos have garnered several hundred thousand views each.

COVID Courage: From Fostered to Frontliner

She's been called "the Mulan of Singapore." Young Roslina Toh rose up to help the homeless during the Malaysian border shutdown (due to COVID-19) because she herself was once homeless as a teenager and was later fostered by a pastor and his family.

"I was also homeless before, and I kind of get how the workers are feeling. And hence, I wanted to reach out to them to allow the workers to have a better place to rest their head at night," Toh said.

That's why Toh got involved with "Home Away From Home," an initiative organized by LoveSingapore churches & New Hope Community Services to provide shelter for those stranded along the Malaysian border in March 2020.

"Not everybody can find a home. But God has given me a home. And I just hope that there are more people who are willing to foster more children, to really give them a home," Toh said.

Posted on Aug. 7, the mission group's latest video below has drawn more than 246,000 views. To watch more videos, visit their Facebook page.

