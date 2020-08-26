New Video: PP Officers Admit Under Oath to Using Partial-Birth Abortion to Harvest Baby Parts to Sell

In unsealed video testimony released Monday, Planned Parenthood officers admit under oath that some of their abortion doctors have changed abortions to harvest more usable fetal organs and tissues.

The new video released by the Center for Medical Progress (CMP), includes unsealed testimony from Dr. Deborah Nucatola, Planned Parenthood Federation of America's senior director of medical services from 2009 to 2016, who now holds regional leadership positions with the organization.

The video shows Nucatola being deposed in April of last year.

WARNING: This article contains graphic descriptions of practices used at Planned Parenthood.

As CBN News reported back in 2015, Nucatola spoke about the demand for fetal organs in an undercover video from CMP.

"Yesterday was the first time she said people wanted lungs," Nucatola explained. "And then, like I said, always as many intact livers as possible."

In the undercover video, Nucatola described using ultrasound guidance to flip a fetus to a feet-first position for intact extraction and successful organ harvesting at Planned Parenthood. However, when questioned by congressional investigators, Nucatola had publicly denied that such abortions were used in Planned Parenthood's fetal tissue research programs.

But under oath in her deposition taken in April of 2019, Nucatola confirms, "If I was aware that it was a donation case, yes" she would change where she grasped the fetus with her forceps in order not to crush certain organs. When asked about her description of flipping a fetus to breech position in order to obtain intact organs, Nucatola first seems to deny doing so. But when confronted with her conclusion on the undercover tape, "We've been pretty successful with that," Nucatola admits, "I was referring to PPLA." Asked if that included herself, Dr. Nucatola testifies, "Yes, including me, I worked at PPLA."

According to the CMP, using ultrasound guidance to manipulate the fetus from vertex to breech orientation before intact extraction is the trademark of an illegal partial-birth abortion procedure. Partial-birth abortions are a federal crime (18 U.S.C. 1531). CMP points out it is a felony to do an abortion where the fetus is delivered alive beyond certain anatomical points only to kill the partially born baby afterward.

This latest revelation in the case led Lila Rose, the founder, and president of the pro-life organization Live Action to tweet: "Planned Parenthood has been exposed violating the federal law that prohibits the sale of fetal tissue. It's past time to investigate them and prosecute them for their crimes against children NOW. Where is @TheJusticeDept? Enforce federal law!!"

CMP's newly released video also shows testimony from Dr. Mary Gatter, former medical director for Planned Parenthood Los Angeles, admitting that after internal debate in the organization, she "evolved" in her thinking to believe that changing abortion "techniques" in order to harvest higher quality fetal tissue was acceptable.

During the trial of CMP's David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt last October, Gatter had to admit under oath that her "wanting a Lamborghini" comment in the released undercover video in 2015 was directly related to compensation for babies' body parts.

In a released statement, CMP founder and project leader Daleiden said it's time for federal authorities to investigate.

"Planned Parenthood reflexively proclaims innocence to the public and to a compliant establishment press, but when Planned Parenthood abortion leadership is placed under oath, they testify to crimes against women and infants. Criminality in the national taxpayer-funded abortion industry will continue to spread unless federal authorities hold them accountable once and for all," he said.

Earlier this month, 28 US Senators wrote to Attorney General Bill Barr demanding an update on action the Department of Justice has taken to enforce the laws against trafficking in human fetuses and other violations.

Watch the Center for Medical Progress video below: Warning -- some images although animated are graphic.