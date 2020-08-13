Senator Warns the Fight Over DC Statehood Could Mean the GOP Would Never Again Control the US Senate

"Taxation without representation" wasn't just the battle cry of the Revolutionary War - it's the tagline on license plates in Washington, DC.

But one US senator says there's something much more significant at stake in the battle over statehood for the District of Columbia - permanent control of the US Senate by the Democratic Party. That would mean checks and balances that are built into the US system of government could effectively be eliminated.

After years of fighting for congressional representation, the Democrat-controlled US House of Representatives recently approved a measure that would make DC the 51st state.

It has no chance of passing in the Senate at the moment because Republicans are in control of that chamber of Congress.

But Arizona Republican Sen. Martha McSally says if Democrats win big in November in Congress and the White House, the GOP would never again control the Senate.

CHECK OUT the CBN PETITION to Stop Unconstitutional Statehood

McSally tells NBC News, "There's so much at stake here. They're going to make DC and Puerto Rico a state and get four new Democrat senators. We'd never get the Senate back again."



The Senate is the body of Congress that's responsible for approving all presidential nominees to the US Supreme Court, as well as other federal judges. If McSally's prediction came true, over time it could also mean a permanent shift to the Left for the high court and all other US courts.

LEARN MORE - Inside the Push to Make Washington, DC the 51st State: Representation for Taxation or Liberal Power Grab?

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories