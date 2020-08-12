Survey: Most Christian Schools Returning to In-Person Classes This Fall

A new survey of private Christian schools shows that eight in ten plan to offer in-person education this fall. About half will also offer a distance-learning option.

A little over half of the schools are reporting a drop in enrollment, while just under half report steady or increased enrollment.

The Association of Christian Schools International released the results of the survey on Wednesday. Almost 550 of its member schools responded to the survey in late July.

Dr. Lynn Swaner, the chief strategy and innovation officer for the association, appeared on the Wednesday afternoon edition of CBN's Newswatch to discuss the results of the survey and how member schools plan to educate young people in the age of COVID-19.

