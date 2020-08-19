Thousands Still Without Power in Iowa After Powerful Storm Kills Four, Destroys Homes, Levels Crops

Tens of thousands of people are still without power in Iowa after a powerful storm equaling a level 2 hurricane swept across the state.

As CBN News reported, a rare derecho storm with winds exceeding 100 miles an hour destroyed or damaged 8,200 homes and wiped out about a third of cropland on Aug. 10.

Approximately 14 million acres of farmland were leveled, destroying 40 percent of corn and soybean crops.

Officials say at least four people were killed.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said the state suffered nearly $4 billion in damage.

President Trump visited Cedar Rapids to survey the storm damage on Tuesday. On Monday, he signed a federal emergency declaration providing federal funds to help with recovery.

Lyz Lenz is a columnist for the Cedar Rapids Gazette. She appeared on the Wednesday afternoon edition of CBN's Newswatch to talk more about the recovery efforts.

