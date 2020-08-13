US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman to CBN News: 'God's Will Will Be Done'

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman tells CBN News that the historic peace deal brokered by the U.S. between Israel and the United Arab Emirates is extremely gratifying while acknowledging that ultimately, "God's will will be done."

CBN's David Brody spoke to Ambassador Friedman at The White House Thursday in a wide-ranging interview where among many other topics, he discussed the future and sovereignty of the biblical homeland of Judea and Samaria as it relates to this historic peace deal.

Below is the transcription of his comments to Brody about God's will being done in the Middle East.

David Brody: "I know you're a devout believer yourself in the Jewish faith. Talk to me a little bit about God's role in all of this because I know you feel very strongly like, look, you can do what you can do as a person, but ultimately, there's someone higher than both of us."



David Friedman: "Sure well look, God's will will be done. That's as certain as the sun shining every morning. God's will will be done. We live in this earth with a finite capacity to see the entire picture. We absorb the facts, we do the best we can to make the world a better place, to follow God's commandments to live a just and moral life and then, God takes it from there. So we do what we have to do and what we can do but ultimately, I believe that God's will is going to be done."

