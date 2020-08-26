Woman Rebuffs Angry BLM Protesters Demanding Compliance

An irate Black Lives Matter protester was seen in a now-viral video posted Tuesday berating a woman as she was dining outside a Washington, D.C., restaurant, screaming at her: “Are you a Christian?”

The furious question came from a female agitator as progressive protesters aggressively demanded those gathered outside raise their fists in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

1) In a scene that played out several times Monday, a Black Lives Matter protest that began in Columbia Heights confronted White diners outside D.C. restaurants, chanting “White silence is violence!” and demanding White diners show their solidarity. #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/fJbPM76vb0 — Fredrick Kunkle WaPo (@KunkleFredrick) August 25, 2020

Presumably, the angry protester was trying to shame the woman, later identified by Washington Post reporter Fredrick Kunkle as Lauren B. Victor, by asking if her possible Christian faith was the reason she was refusing to fall in line with the orders of the hostile rioters.

“I felt I was under attack,” Victor told Kunkle, who ultimately voiced support for those participating in the Black Lives Matter movement but disagreed with the protesters’ coercive tactics. “In the moment, it didn’t feel right.”

4) “I felt I was under attack,” Victor, an urban planner, said, adding that she felt there was something wrong about being coerced to show support. — Fredrick Kunkle WaPo (@KunkleFredrick) August 25, 2020

As the protests unfolded, many of the demonstrators become increasingly aggressive:

Conservative thinkers across social media were quick to condemn the behavior.

David French, a senior editor for The Dispatch, called protesters’ efforts “completely unacceptable,” adding it “doesn’t bring meaningful police reform one inch closer” but instead “harms the cause.”

“And in a pandemic,” he continued, “that kind of contact rolls the dice with COVID. It’s threatening.”

Former New York Times opinion editor Bari Weiss described the hostile actions as “vile and un-American.”

Henry Rodgers, a senior correspondent for the Daily Caller, said the scene was “truly disgusting.”