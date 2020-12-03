'America Lost': New Documentary Explores Story of 3 Forgotten US Cities and Deeper Human Crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic isn't just a public health issue. It's expected to expand poverty abroad and here at home with millions still out of work and business shuttering.

A new documentary titled America Lost records the decline of three US cities pre-COVID: Youngstown, Ohio; Memphis, Tennessee; and Stockton, California.

Produced by the Discovery Institute and The Heritage Foundation, it shows people committed to changing the cities where they live and work through faith, family, and community rather than riots.



It features true stories of people battling crime, economic decline, and the breakdown of traditional institutions.

The Discovery Institute's Chris Rufo appeared on the Thursday edition of CBN News' Faith Nation to talk about the making of the documentary which took him five years to complete.

Watch the documentary's trailer below. You can watch the complete film for free at https://americalostfilm.com/premiere.

