GA Gov. Kemp Calls for Signature Audits of Ballots After Video Surfaces Showing Alleged Vote Fraud

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) has asked Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to do a signature audit of ballots after firsthand testimony was heard from election observers Thursday in a Georgia Senate hearing, which included a surveillance video allegedly showing voter fraud.

As CBN News reported, the video from four different cameras in the counting room at State Farm Arena purportedly shows poll workers telling observers to leave the room late at night, then pulling out suitcases full of ballots from hidden locations to continue counting.

WATCH: Trump Legal Team Shows Video of Suitcases of Ballots in GA Election Hearing

Kemp told Fox News that the testimony has raised questions and a signature audit should be performed, but that's something the secretary of state's office has to order.

"I think it should be done. I think especially given what we saw today... it raises more questions," he said.

Jenna Ellis, one of the lawyers on President Trump's legal team, tweeted her response to Kemp's interview, writing "@TeamTrump has requested signature verification FIVE TIMES."

"I think in the next 24 hours, we will see a lot more from the hearings that the legislature had today and we will be able to look and see what the next steps are. That's where we are now," Kemp told Fox.

President Trump tweeted late Thursday, "The best way to insure a @KLoeffler and @sendavidperdue VICTORY is to allow signature checks in the Presidential race, which will insure a Georgia Presidential win (very few votes are needed, many will be found). Spirits will soar and everyone will rush out and VOTE! @BrianKempGA"

