President Trump Addresses Operation Warp Speed Summit

President Trump spoke at a vaccine summit Tuesday as part of his administration’s Operation Warp Speed. The summit—with help from governors, retail pharmacy chains, and distributors—will highlight the strategy for getting a safe, effective vaccine to the American people quickly.

Operation Warp Speed began in May. There are now potentially two 95% effective vaccines only 10 months after COVID-19 reached American shores. Upon approval, around 40 million doses will be ready to be released.

Watch President Trump's address below:

