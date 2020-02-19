WATCH: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Proves His Bible Knowledge, Sings Psalm 147

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has proven he can lead a nation and now he's gone one step further proving that he knows Bible verses by heart.

In a video posted to YouTube on Sunday, Netanyahu sings Psalm 147: 12 -13 from memory in Hebrew.

Praise the Lord, O Jerusalem! Praise your God, O Zion!

For He made the bars of your gates strong, and blessed your children within you. (Psalm 147:12-13)

In the video, Israeli television personalities Yinon Magal, Eral Segal and Shimon Riklin begin performing the song in what appears to be a living room. They are joined by the prime minister who walks in and sits between two of the performers and starts singing the psalm.

The entire impromptu performance runs approximately two minutes. According to BreakingIsraelNews, the jam session was totally impromptu. It has garnered more than 17,000 views.

Several users on social media were quick to comment on Netanyahu's performance.

One user wrote, "For those...WHO DON'T KNOW THEIR BIBLES...These are just a "very few of the Words" from the Entire "20 verses" of Psalm 147....but it is A TRULY BEAUTIFUL THING to hear the Leader of 2020 Israel singing WORDS FROM HOLY SCRIPTURE. Netanyahu is a 'Beautiful Kind of Guy'."

Another user wrote: "Praise The Lord and glory is The Father's! May GOD bless Israel!"

And another person commented: "Beautiful Praise God Jehovah."

Watch Netanyahu's performance below: