PRAYER ALERT: Fox Nation Host Britt McHenry Reveals She Has a Brain Tumor

Fox Nation host Britt McHenry, who shot to national prominence after claiming she was let go by ESPN in 2017 for being “openly conservative,” reluctantly revealed Thursday she has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

The 33-year-old commentator said she chose to share the news via Twitter after rumors about her diagnosis began to spread “without my consent.”

McHenry was met with immediate support, including a message from one of the co-hosts of ABC’s “The View,” Meghan McCain, whose late father, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) died in 2018 of an advanced form of glioblastoma.

I was trying to keep this relatively private. But as usual, things are being said without my consent. I have a brain tumor. I’m with an amazing medical team and surgery is imminent. Thank you for continued support and understanding at this time. — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) February 27, 2020

In the days leading up to her announcement Thursday, McHenry had been tweeting about her health care. She said Monday she would be getting an MRI the following day and was “pretty nervous” about what the results might reveal.

McHenry posted Tuesday that she received good and bad news after her MRI, before adding, “I can’t stress enough, make your check-ups. Get an MRI early. It could have saved me.”

I had good & bad news today. Overwhelmed by the support by friends & strangers alike. With the best surgeons and doctors. Just another thing to take on. Please I can’t stress enough, make your check-ups. Get an MRI early. It could have saved me. — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) February 26, 2020

McHenry also made news toward the end of 2019, when she announced a lawsuit against Fox News, alleging she was repeatedly harassed by former co-host George Murdoch, also known as Tyrus. She claimed in her suit that Tyrus sent her sexually explicit messages, and when she took the issue to her higher-ups, executives with Fox News “punished the victim and rewarded the harasser.”

Faithwire: ‘God Bless You All’: Mark Wahlberg Shares What He’s Doing to Commemorate Lent This Year

“I am standing up for myself, for women and for what’s right,” McHenry said at the time. “I have maintained the same allegations because the truth doesn’t change. I feel for any sexual harassment victim who has their story and evidence dismissed, doubted and not believed.”

When the complaint was filed, a Fox News spokesperson told The Washington Post that McHenry’s allegations were “fully investigated” and the network’s leaders “are confident our actions will be deemed entirely appropriate in litigation.”

Please be in prayer for McHenry, the medical personnel who will be caring for her as well as her family and friends.