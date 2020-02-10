Watch Official 'Night to Shine' 2020 Worldwide Highlight Video from Tim Tebow Foundation

On Monday, the Tim Tebow Foundation (TTF) released its official "Night to Shine" 2020 Highlight Video, honoring all of the people with special needs who were able to attend the sixth annual "Night to Shine."

With a song track performed by Rascal Flatts, the four-minute video captures the fun and fulfillment experienced by thousands of "prom" queens and kings.

The annual "Night to Shine" event gives people over the age of 14 an opportunity to have an "unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God's love."

As CBN News has reported, former NFL quarterback turned professional baseball player Tim Tebow created the event in an effort "to bring faith, hope, and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need."

"In 2015, Tebow's foundation launched an idea to honor people with special needs with a celebration of God's love for them. Now, every year around the world hundreds of thousands come together on one night around one dream," Tebow wrote in a statement posted along with the video to Instagram.

"I want to say thank you to all of the host churches and coordinators, volunteers, vendors, prayer warriors, and donors who have helped make Night to Shine possible not only this year but every year," he continued. "We're so incredibly grateful for each of you, and truly could not do this without your support. Thank you for being a part of this family, this movement, and this effort to value every person's life. I sincerely believe us coming together is making a huge difference in the lives of individuals all over the world!"

"This year, we saw 721 host churches come together, across all 50 states and 34 countries, through the support of 215,000 volunteers celebrate 110,000 honored guests!" the foundation reveals in the video posted to several social media platforms, including YouTube.

The event holds a special place in the hearts of Tebow and his wife Demi-Leigh. The couple met during a Night to Shine event that Demi-Leigh attended with her sister Franje, who suffered from cerebellar agenesis. Sadly, Franje passed away in 2019 at the age of 13.

TTF recently announced the launch of a new ministry that is connected with Night to Shine. "Shine On" centers on nine special needs ministries that are lending their knowledge and experience to Night to Shine host churches.

One church that is associated with Shine On shared a positive response.

"I am so excited about Shine On," Lynn Ebner from Royal Redeemer Lutheran Church said. "The families we serve really appreciate the ministry, and we are forming wonderful relationships. I'm so excited to share the rest of the resources you have sent with our special needs ministry team. God is so very good."

TTF wrote on their website, "It is our hope, our prayer, and our belief that God will use Shine On to encourage and equip each and every church to continue loving, celebrating, and living out the Gospel to those with special needs in a way that goes far beyond Night to Shine.