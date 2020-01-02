Roseanne Defends Trump's Record of Standing Up for Jews as Democrats Blame Him for Anti-Semitic Attacks

As critics on the left try to blame President Trump for rising anti-Semitism in America, supporters are saying that's nonsense. In a radio interview, comedian Roseanne Barr lamented the serious problem of anti-Semitism but argued that Trump has been incredibly supportive of the Jewish community.

"He's been an advocate to Jewish American citizens and he's been a friend to Jewish people in this country and all around the world, and to Christians, too," Barr said on Rabbi Schmuley Boteach's radio program, as reported by Conservative Opinion.

The interview occurred just two days after the attack on a Hanukkah celebration on Dec. 28 in a rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, where an intruder wielding a machete-style knife stabbed five people, wounding them, one of them critically.

This was Trump's response:

"The anti-Semitic attack in Monsey, New York, on the 7th night of Hanukkah last night is horrific. We must all come together to fight, confront, and eradicate the evil scourge of anti-Semitism. Melania and I wish the victims a quick and full recovery."

Earlier in December, Trump also vowed to "crush the monstrous evil of anti-Semitism." And he signed an executive order targeting discrimination, specifically the growing problem of anti-Semitism on college campuses.

Barr lays much blame for the increasing number of attacks against Jews at a lack of outrage over growing anti-Semitic rhetoric even in the halls of the US Congress.

"People are being elected to sit in the hallowed halls of the House of Representatives and spout Nazi doctrine," she said.

She was referring to those who have become known as "the squad," which includes three newly elected congresswomen, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has been vocal in their criticism, and what some would call, contempt for Jews and the state of Israel.

Barr's praise for President Trump comes while leftist politicians are trying to place blame for rising anti-Semitism at his feet. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-IA) tweeted on Dec. 29 that rising anti-Semitism was being "stoked" by President Trump whom he said, "won't condemn it."

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) tweeted something similar. And the anti-Israel Tlaib directly blamed Trump after the Hanukkah attack in a tweet saying, "He fuels people's anger & misguided hate. Instead of leading with compassion, he simply gaslights and laughs about it."

But on Fox and Friends Sunday, Jewish Democrat and former New York Assemblyman Dov Hikind defended President Trump and said his own party that indulges the rhetoric of the "Farakahns (Nation of Islam leader) of the world" and "the squad" is at fault.

"When you have them indulging in hate speech themselves, and getting away with it, you know there's a new standard - one for anti-Semitism and one for other types of hate. Unfortunately, people within my party - I'm a Democrat - within the Democratic Party, there's a double standard."

Barr went on to tell Rabbi Boteach that in the current climate, she believes Jews need to defend themselves, by arming and getting trained to do so.

"You have to defend your community. It's time to wake up and protect yourselves," she said. "Protect your people, your community, your family. You're under siege, It's not B.S."