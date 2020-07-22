Country Time Lemonade's 'The Littlest Bailout' Offers $100 Gift Cards for Young Entrepreneurs 

Summer is usually prime time for kids to set up lemonade stands to make a little cash. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has kept many budding entrepreneurs from opening up shop in their front yards.

That's why Country Time Lemonade is stepping in to help the smallest of small businesses.

The company is calling the effort, "The Littlest Bailout." According to Country Time's website, it's "An economic relief program to help the smallest of small businesses: lemonade stands."

"Due to social distancing guidelines, lemonade stands aren't what they used to be, and we want to help kids foster their entrepreneurial spirit by offering a small relief to those who can't operate their lemonade stands this summer," Andrew Deckert of Country Time said in a statement.

The company is offering $100 to kids who can't do business because of the pandemic. "Stimulus checks to help kids preserve the values of lemonade stands, honest work, and entrepreneurship while putting a little juice back into the economy," the company said.

Kids under the age of 14 can apply. They have to submit an essay saying how they would spend their stimulus, along with a picture of their lemonade stand that would have looked like.

Then the company will pick 1,000 kids to receive a $100 gift card. Country Time is accepting applications through Aug. 12.

You can find out more here.

