Jamie Grace Reveals Racist Incident at Church, Chance The Rapper Says Defeating Racism Must Start in the Body of Christ

The subject of racism has spilled to the forefront in the minds of many Americans in recent weeks and people from all walks of life, including actors, musicians, and other celebrities are trying to educate and inform their followers by using social media.

Contemporary Christian music artist Jamie Grace made such post to her Instagram account earlier this week writing, "It has come to my attention that a lot of my friends, peers, and followers on social media did not know/do not know that racism still exists. I'll be sharing some personal experiences to help assist in that area as needed."

Grace also included a quote from a white pastor to her merchandising manager as she set up my banner in the lobby of his church.

The quote read, "If I had known Jamie Grace was black, I definitely wouldn't have brought her here..."

"The quote above represents one of many personal experiences," the Dove Award-winning singer wrote. "Sadly, racism is very much thriving in many Christian communities. My question to YOU is, what will you do about it?"

"How will you search your heart to make sure it is clear of discrimination and bias? And if you have checked, and it's clear, how will hold your community accountable? How will you actively raise anti-racist children? How will you uplift the voices of black men and women beyond a retweet or post on social media?"

"Note: Please don't comment me an answer to any of these questions. Instead, answer with your actions," Grace, 29 continued.

The singer also gave a few suggestions.

"Unsure of where to start? If you have the day off of work today, watch 'When They See Us' on Netflix. If you have a few hours or even minutes, check the 'Live About It' or 'Anti-Racism' highlights on my Instagram. If you had the time to read all of this, but are unable to take at least 3 minutes to see or save the resources listed, please consider unfollowing me. I do not share this story to cause shock and awe followed by lack of action. Thank you so much for understanding," she concluded.

Chance The Rapper also took to Twitter recently to ask a few questions to his fans about white supremacy, racism, and the church.

"I'm sure I'm gonna get replies from nonbelievers but I'd like to ask my Christian followers out there: Why don't we as a church explicitly address White Supremacy and racism on Sundays? Why don't we engage the truths of America and how its values are antithetical to the Gospel?" the singer wrote.

The performer, whose given name is Johnathan Bennett, 27, has been open about how he became sincere about his Christian faith in recent years, taking a break to study God's Word. He also posed another question to his followers.

"I pose a second question: Is it not directly the responsibility of the Church to dismantle and defeat White Supremacy? Is equality not the basis for forming the body of Christ?" he wrote.

One follower by the name of Alyssa Jennette replied, "1. Because the Church has been shaped by generations of white leadership and the political power/influence thereof—that's a hard thing to separate oneself from/give up. 2. It is 100% the responsibility of the Church to actively work against White Supremacy, but...see point 1."

Another follower named Opal Cambre gave her answer. "If you are a Christian there is no white or black supremacy. The only supreme power is God. If all would accept Jesus as their Lord and Savior the change would be reflected in their heart," she wrote.

Chance The Rapper replied asking, "Are you saying as a Christian you don't believe White Supremacy exists? Or that as a Christian, you despise it?"

A Twitter user by the name of Sir Pluviophilius answered the performer's question, writing: "Christians despise 'sin'- the mentality of 'white supremacy' at its core is sin, not the person. The solution is the spirit of Jesus- its nothing that we (humans) can fix ourselves. I'm not sure where you are getting the idea that we are responsible to 'defeat' white supremacy."

Chance The Rapper replied to Sir Pluviophilius by using the words from Ephesians 6:12. "For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places."

Sir Pluviophilius also responded, writing: "The root of Racism is sin- we are to focus on the sin and fight the sin with the word of God. Its not our responsibility to defeat/absolve racists. That is God's responsibility- our goal is to live as Christ and bring people to Christ by the way we live."

Follower Timothy Pittman joined in the conversation, writing: "As Christians, we have to preach the gospel first and foremost. We have to call out sin, which WS is sin, but we can't expect people to truly change until they have been born again by the Spirit. Col. 3:5-11."

