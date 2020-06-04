Online Messianic Worship Concert - ‘Music for the Mischpocha: A Celebration of Unity in the Messiah’

Chosen People Ministries will live-stream what's being billed as a special Messianic worship event for the whole family this afternoon.

The event called “Music for the Mishpocha: A Celebration of Unity in the Messiah" will be streamed at 2:30 pm Eastern today on the concert's website.

Featured artists scheduled to appear at the online concert include Marty Goetz, Paul Wilbur, Joshua Aaron, and MIQEDEM.

You can sign up in advance for a free ticket to the live 90-minute concert on the event's website above.

If you can't make the live event, CBNNews.com will feature a simulcast replay of the concert tonight at 7:00 Eastern.

Watch the online concert's trailer below:

Chosen People Ministries was founded in Brooklyn, New York in 1894 by Rabbi Leopold Cohn, a Hungarian Jewish immigrant with a zeal to share the knowledge of Yeshua (Jesus) the Messiah with God's chosen people. Today, Chosen People Ministries serves in eighteen countries across the globe.

The organization's outreach programs include evangelism and discipleship, Messianic Centers and congregations, equipping the local church for Jewish evangelism, digital evangelism through their Isaiah 53 Campaigns, and “I Found Shalom” videos, and benevolence work.