President Trump's Executive Order on Police Reform, Bans Chokeholds as a Tactic

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday on "safe policing for safe communities."

The order motives police agencies nationwide to adopt best practices on the use of force. It also requires the sharing of information about officers who engage in misconduct.

"Nobody wants to get rid of them more than the good police officers," said Trump.

The executive order also launches a co-responder program where health and social workers would join officers on nonviolent calls.

"We will provide more resources for co-responders such as social workers who can help officers manage these complex encounters," Trump said.

In the wake of George Floyd's death, the order even addresses law enforcement officer's use of knee-on-neck and chokeholds as a tactic.

"Chokeholds will be banned except when an officer's life is at risk," Trump said.

Critics maintain the executive order doesn't go far enough.

Al Sharpton calls it "toothless" tweeting, "We don't need studies. We need police that commit crimes to be punished. All police that use chokeholds claim their lives were threatened. What's new?"

"What is needed now is not stoking fear and division," Trump said. "We need to bring law enforcement and communities together, not drive them apart."

The order stops short in banning "No Knock" warrants which are a major demand for the ongoing protests around the country.

We encourage readers who wish to comment on our material to do so through our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP!

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Live Events!