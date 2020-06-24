Whatever Happened to Trump's Big Tulsa Rally? TV Stats Are Out, and They're Huge

Critics have made a big deal about the fact that many seats were empty at Trump's Tulsa, OK rally held last Saturday in the BOK Center. But new figures released Tuesday show it wasn't a sign of Trump losing support. His supporters were all at home watching the live event from the comfort of their living rooms.

TVNewsCheck reports the Fox News Channel aired Trump's speech live and had the biggest Saturday night audience in the network's 24-year history, according to the TV audience measurement company Nielsen. Fox News had 8.2 million people watching during Trump's rally at 9:00 pm Saturday.

The Trump campaign said that even more viewers watched the President's Tulsa rally via streaming platforms.

"President Trump's rally in Tulsa attracted over 4 million unique viewers across all of the campaign's digital media channels. The live-streamed pre-rally shows drew an audience of more than 2.5 million unique viewers by themselves," Trump 2020 communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement.

MSNBC and CNN only aired clips from Trump's speech, but the numbers show both cable networks had about twice as many viewers as they normally draw on Saturday nights. Altogether, the three networks had around 12 million viewing their coverage of Trump's first campaign rally in three months.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP!

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Live Events!

We encourage readers who wish to comment on our material to do so through our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth.