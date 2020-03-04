Bible Verse Scrubbed from Locker Room After 'Concerned' Citizen Complains

ANALYSIS

A Wisconsin-based group of atheists, agnostics and freethinkers bullied a Kentucky school district into scrubbing a Bible verse from a locker room and religious messages from a bulletin board and a Facebook post.

“But the Lord is with me like a mighty warrior,” was written in bold letters inside a locker room at Letcher County Central High School. The Bible verse is from the Old Testament, Jeremiah 20:11.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation wrote a letter on behalf of a “concerned” citizen” calling on the school district to remove the Bible verse from the wall.

As I wrote in my latest book, “Culture Jihad: How to Stop the Left From Killing a Nation,” they are a radical group of leftists who are hell-bent on eradicating Christianity from the public marketplace. They are especially triggered by the name of Jesus Christ.

“The District violates the Constitution when it allows its schools to display religious symbols or messages,” FFRF attorney Christopher Line wrote. “This display, as well as the previously reported displays, violate this basic constitutional prohibition by creating the appearance that the district prefers religion over nonreligion and Christianity over all other faiths.”

As the FFRF attorney noted it’s not the first time that the school district has run afoul of the law.

Last year, “concerned citizens” got triggered by a bulletin board at Fleming Neon Middle School that said, “Jesus is my savior. You can’t scare me.”

And other “concerned citizens” were also aggrieved by a prayer posted on the Martha Jane Potter Elementary School Facebook page.

"Dear God, Thank you for the gift of education in every form. As our children prepare to start a new year may confidence be their foundation, may grace be their guide and may hope be their compass toward a bright future. I pray they would have eyes to see the needs of those around them and a heart to love well. May they face each day with positivity knowing that no matter what comes their way, they do not have to face it alone. Amen."

“These religious displays are particularly inappropriate given that about 38 percent of Americans born after 1987 are not religious,” Line wrote.

In response, the school district grabbed a bucket of paint and commended to a religious cleansing of the schools.

“The bulletin board has been replaced, the Facebook post has been removed, and the locker room has been repainted,” Superintendent Denise Yonts wrote to FFRF.

Instead of bowing down to the out-of-town atheists, the school district should’ve stood their ground and fought back.

Just remember, America – when godless heathen atheists try to stir a stink, the Lord is with you like a mighty warrior.