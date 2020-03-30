'I Felt Satan Attacking Me': Luis Palau Finds Peace, Joy Amid Cancer

One of the most difficult parts of human existence is coping with loss, terminal illness and other life difficulties. Famed evangelist Luis Palau knows this all too well.

Palau, 85, lost his father at a young age and quickly came to Christ — and ministry. He's spent his entire life preaching the good news that heaven is a reality and that Jesus deeply loves every man, woman, and child.

But, when Palau was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in 2017, he had to go back to basics and deeply grapple with his own faith and journey.

"For a week, I felt Satan attacking me and making me question how am I sure I'll have eternal life. It shakes you up, but you go back to the book," he said in a Pure Flix Podcast interview. "I reread Hebrews 7, 8, 9,10 again and again. If those chapters don't convince you that we have eternal life then nothing will. So it brought me peace."

Listen to Palau speak about his cancer diagnosis, life, and legacy:

As a preacher, he said he's always heard from those who fear illness, death and the afterlife. But he explained that his own diagnosis and battle gave him a fresh perspective on how to interact with those afflicted by these issues.

"One of the glorious things we can say to people is that this world is a mess. Families break apart. Drugs just don't work, it destroys you," he said. "But the point is when we tell people the joy we have in Christ, the best revenge is a joyful heart and to trust in the Lord. We have to encourage Christians to do that."

As for the evangelist's own story, he's elated to see it told through the feature film, "Palau," a new movie available for streaming or purchase that chronicles his life from Argentina to Oregon and back again.

Palau called making the film a "humbling experience" and emphasized that it wasn't his story being told, but that of Jesus Christ working through him on this Earth.

"I'm trusting the promises of the Lord. He's been good to me since I was a little boy," he said. "I've always looked at Him as a father and He's always come through for me and He will do that for anyone who loves Him and trusts Him."

And Palau also had a word for others who might be struggling or working their ways through life.

"Trust in the word of God, and rejoice in Him every day and find an opportunity to share the gospel," he added. "If you can walk with God and proclaim the good news, that's the greatest legacy."

Please continue to pray for Palau, his family, and his congregation during his cancer battle.

