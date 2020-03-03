Biden Scores Right Off the Bat on 'Super Tuesday', Winning VA and NC as Dems Vie for 1,300 Delegates in 14 States

Voters across 14 states are voting today in Super Tuesday, the biggest 2020 campaign event to date with more than 1,300 Democratic delegates at stake.

Early results are already coming in as polls close in several states. In Virginia, multiple outlets are already reporting that former Vice President Joe Biden has already won that state while Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win his home state of Vermont with its smaller count of 16 delegates. Virginia is a top prize with 99 delegates.

Biden is also being projected as the winner in North Carolina which has 122 delegates, but the Democrats there have a complicated system for allocating those delegates.

Super Tuesday includes presidential primaries in delegate-rich states like California, Texas, North Carolina and Virginia which add up to more than 850 delegates alone.

After today's vote totals, nearly 40 percent of the total delegates will be awarded to the winners.

It will also mark the first major security test since the 2018 midterm elections. State and local officials say they are prepared to deal with everything from equipment problems to false information about the coronavirus.

But unlike the Iowa caucuses, which were run by state parties, state and local election officials will be administering Tuesday's elections in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia.

As we've seen over the past few years, Virginia is beginning to turn bluer mainly because of the Democrats' strength in urban areas and the northern Virginia suburbs outside of Washington, DC.

In Virginia Beach, which tends to vote Republican, CBN News saw light turnout. Virginia also has an open primary, meaning any registered voter can vote regardless of their party registration.

A candidate needs 1,991 votes from the respective delegates to secure the Democratic Party nomination.

Democrats will gather in Milwaukee this July for their convention.