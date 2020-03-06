Netflix Star Discusses Painful Reality of Abortion for Women: ‘I Can’t Survive That Again’

You should know the progressive left is gaslighting you: pro-abortion advocates are selling fiction when it comes to abortion, and you don’t have to buy it.

Busy Philipps is claiming through gritted teeth her life wouldn’t be a success if it wasn’t for her abortion. One former presidential candidate, Andrew Yang, was rebuked by his fellow Democrats for calling abortion a “tragedy.” And Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider, is encouraging women to #ShoutYourAbortion.

The reality, though, is abortion is painful. It is tragic.

Amber Pike, a contestant on the Netflix reality show “Love Is Blind,” shared the truth about abortion during a recent episode, revealing an ex-boyfriend once pressured her into having an abortion when he found out she was pregnant.

Pike teared up as she admitted she didn’t “follow through” with her pregnancy.

“It was really the hardest thing I’ve ever gone through in my life,” she said, according to the Washington Examiner. “It’s not exactly something that like — I’m proud of.”

Her pain was compounded by the fact that her boyfriend at the time was unwilling to see how making such a decision was impacting her.

“After the fact, we were just talking,” Pike recalled. “I’m telling him, like, I’m trying to explain what I’m going through, like, I’m having a really hard time getting out of bed in the morning. I don’t eat. I’m not really sleeping. I just — this was supposed to be my other half. And his reaction, he goes, ‘Why don’t you just get over it? You just need to get over it already. Like, move on.’ That is the last thing in the world you want to hear.”

“I can’t survive that again,” she concluded. “It would destroy me.”

Abortion, regardless of how you feel about it, has detrimental effects on women. It is a tragedy because it’s ending a human life. It’s not — as Planned Parenthood has called it — a “beautiful experience.”

Studies have shown abortion causes emotional distress and increases the likelihood of divorce. It also can cause mental health issues, resulting, for some women, in what has been referred to as post-abortion stress syndrome, or PASS.

So when women talk about the impacts of abortion, we should believe them.