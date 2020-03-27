Operation Blessing Providing Resources to Help Stem the Tide of COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic affects daily life in America and around the world, Operation Blessing continues to provide cleaning supplies to those fighting on the frontlines against the coronavirus.

With the help of partners, Operation Blessing is giving virus-killing chlorine, protective N95 masks, and other critical sanitation items to hospitals and government agencies all over the world.

These resources are vital to the safety of health care workers, medical staff and first responders who are working to protect all of us.

On Thursday, at Operation Blessing's Ocala, FL warehouse, the Ocala Police Department picked up 1,000 N95 masks and 1 pallet of Home Depot Buckets containing cleaning supplies. This also happened at OB warehouse sites across the country by the Marion Country Sheriff's Office, Bellevue Police Department, and Dunellen Police Department.

The outbreak has caused a shortage of medical masks around the country. Recently, Operation Blessing gave thousands of medical masks to hospitals in the Hampton Roads area.

On Tuesday, Operation Blessing President Gordon Robertson also offered words of encouragement to all OB partners and friends.

