'A Modern-Day Ezra Moment'? Fight Pandemic Isolation with This Bible Connection 

A free online Bible program is encouraging virtual Bible reading during the COVID19 pandemic stay-at-home orders for those who might be feeling isolated and anxious.

Tyndale House Publishers has teamed up with the Institute For Bible Reading (IFBR) to offer free resources since many churches across the country remain closed.

The two organizations have launched a 10-day virtual Bible book club titled "Immerse From Home" that allows anyone to study the books of Luke and Acts with their fellow believers online.

The "Immerse From Home" initiative also includes the free full digital text of Luke and Acts in the Immerse reader format that participants can download.

According to the IFBR's website, the resources include:

A two-week reading plan

Four open-ended conversation starters for your group.

An audio version, video trailers, and a Family Guide

The program also encourages users to host video meetings through Zoom teleconferences with others reading along to discuss the text. A step by step guide is also included.

In an online blog, Paul Caminiti, senior director of mobilization for IFBR, writes this could be "a modern-day Ezra Moment."

"Shaken from our usual routines and frenetic pace, the virus has given the church an opportunity to evaluate. What can 'church' look like during this time? Like Israel we're faced with a bit of a blank slate. Like Israel we can choose to return and refocus on our founding story told in the Scriptures," Caminiti wrote.

In addition, Tyndale also offers a free Bible reading plan for a journey through the Bible using the New Living Translation. For more information, click here.

FOR CBN NEWS CONTINUING COVERAGE ON COVID-19, CLICK HERE.