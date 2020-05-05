'Your Immune System Needs Nature Exposure': Dr. Perlmutter Answers Your Questions About COVID-19

CBN News Medical Reporter Lorie Johnson spoke with Dr. David Perlmutter, M.D, a neurologist, immune system expert, and best-selling author whose latest book is:

Brain Wash: Detox Your Mind for Clearer Thinking, Deeper Relationships, and Lasting Happiness, to ask him your latest questions about the coronavirus pandemic. You can find out more about him and his books and programs on his website.

Here are the questions being addressed in this Q&A:

Janice: Do you know if COVID 19 can be transmitted by mosquitoes?

Judy: Will staying inside weaken your immune system?

Richard: Do agree with optimists who say by May 15th things will be 50% back to normal?

Should we let our children go back to school since their rate of infection is lower? Dr. Perlmutter says the question would be, "What is their risk of infection? And what is their risk of bringing home that infection to mom and dad and the grandparents? It's an issue we still have to work through because it's very real." Watch the full interview above for a deeper explanation.

See previously asked questions below.

